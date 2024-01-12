I spoke exclusively with a parent from James Madison HS in NYC. Parents are livid!

Students need to show ID and walk through a metal detector every day. Illegals bypassed the detectors and don’t have ID. They have no idea who occupied the school and if dr*gs or weapons were brought and left inside.

A teacher mocked parents at a board meeting and said “if you’re so concerned send your kids in with lysol spray.”

