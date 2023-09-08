I Think Most Of Us Have The Same Question, What’s The Point Of Uncovering All These Bribery Transactions, Shell Companies & Illegal Quid Pro Quo Deals The Biden Crime Family Engaged In If No One In The GOP Will Actually DO SOMETHING About It?

‌

Now we’re up to over 20 shell… pic.twitter.com/4fLQqPPNr8

— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) September 8, 2023