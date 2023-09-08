I Think Most Of Us Have The Same Question, What’s The Point Of Uncovering All These Bribery Transactions, Shell Companies & Illegal Quid Pro Quo Deals The Biden Crime Family Engaged In If No One In The GOP Will Actually DO SOMETHING About It?
Now we’re up to over 20 shell… pic.twitter.com/4fLQqPPNr8
— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) September 8, 2023
Posted: September 8, 2023
Categories: News
One thought on “I Think Most Of Us Have The Same Question, What’s The Point Of Uncovering All These Bribery Transactions, Shell Companies & Illegal Quid Pro Quo Deals The Biden Crime Family Engaged In If No One In The GOP Will Actually DO SOMETHING About It?”
because its them ALL, against us .. there’s no Dems or Repubs ..just Us and them … the illusion of choice is a game and if we intend to win it , its passed time for the sheeple to wake the F up