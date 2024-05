If America weren’t going to start WW3 & crash the Global economy this would be the most hilarious real life comedy ever.

If America weren’t going to start WW3

& crash the Global economy this would be the most hilarious real life comedy ever. pic.twitter.com/DjUDpPFEZQ — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) May 23, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet