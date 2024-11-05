"I'm from Gaza; we measure our age by how many wars we survived"
– Muhammed Shehada, Euro-Med Monitor's Chief of Communication, at the Euro-Med Civil Society Conference. pic.twitter.com/QrIMB1KqnA
— Euro-Med Monitor (@EuroMedHR) November 4, 2024
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
"I'm from Gaza; we measure our age by how many wars we survived"
– Muhammed Shehada, Euro-Med Monitor's Chief of Communication, at the Euro-Med Civil Society Conference. pic.twitter.com/QrIMB1KqnA
— Euro-Med Monitor (@EuroMedHR) November 4, 2024