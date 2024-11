Hundreds of Palestinians took part in the funeral procession of 14-year-old Naji Nidal al-Baba, who was killed by Israeli occupation forces in Hebron (Al-Khalil).

pic.twitter.com/F6j0psmtcZ — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 4, 2024

