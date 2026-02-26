Iran Says US Repeating ‘Big Lies’ After Trump’s State of the Union Address

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Wednesday that the US was repeating “big lies” about Iran’s nuclear program, comments that came after President Trump delivered his State of the Union address.

In the address, Trump claimed he wanted a deal with Iran but that Tehran wouldn’t say “those secret words, ‘We will never have a nuclear weapon’” even though Iran’s official position is that it will never seek a nuclear bomb. Earlier that same day, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reaffirmed this, saying Iran will “under no circumstances ever develop a nuclear weapon.”

President Trump at the State of the Union on the House floor at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 24, 2026 (Official White House Photo by Emily J. Higgins)

Trump also said that Iran was “working to build missiles that will soon reach the United States of America,” a claim that lacks any evidence, and repeated that 32,000 people were killed in the recent protests, an inflated number that lacks real sourcing and is far beyond the 3,317 acknowledged by the Iranian government.

“Professional liars are good at creating the ‘illusion of truth,’” Baghaei wrote on X. “‘Repeat a lie often enough and it becomes the truth,’ is a law of propaganda coined by Nazi Joseph Goebbels. This is now systematically used by the US administration and the war profiteers encircling it, particularly the genocidal Israeli regime, to serve their sinister disinformation & misinformation campaign against the Nation of Iran.”

Baghaei said that whatever the US is alleging regarding “Iran’s nuclear program, Iran’s ballistic missiles, and the number of casualties during January’s unrest is simply the repetition of ‘big lies.’ No one should be fooled by these prominent untruths.”

The Trump administration has failed to make a coherent case to the American people about why the US should bomb Iran since President Trump also insisted during the SOTU that his June 2025 airstrikes in Iran “obliterated” the country’s nuclear program. He suggested that Iran wants to “rebuild their weapons program,” but there was no evidence at the time of the June 2025 strikes that Iran was attempting to build a bomb.