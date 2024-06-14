Israel committed 3,300 massacres against Gaza since 7 October – GMO

By Middle East Monitor

Israel has committed more than 3,300 massacres against the Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip since 7 October, claiming the lives of about 40,000 victims, a majority of them women and children, the government media office (GMO) in Gaza has said.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the GMO warned that the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip are suffering from starvation, famine and thirst, especially in Gaza city and northern Gaza governorates as a result of closing all Crossings to the area and limiting the number of aid trucks allowed to enter.

The statement stressed that Israel’s use of starvation, thirst and denial of medical care as a weapon during this barbaric aggression constitutes an aggravated war crime and a genocide, in flagrant violation of international laws and in disregard of all relevant calls, demands and resolutions.

It called on international and humanitarian organisations, including the UN, to take urgent action and provide the necessary food and humanitarian aid to the people in Gaza, and to force the Israeli Occupation to bring in aid, calling on the Arab and Islamic countries to also exert pressure to break the siege, open the Crossings and provide relief to the people there.