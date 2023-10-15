One thought on “Israel is currently bombing Syria.

  1. Why are they bombing Syria? They didn’t do a damn thing?

    What’s next? Bomb Egypt and Morocco? Russia???

    It’s 9/11 all over again with no evidence of WMDs. Same playbook. They bomb whoever they want.

    Unfrigginbelievable….

