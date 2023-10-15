🇮🇱🇸🇾 Israel is currently bombing Syria.
🇷🇺🇸🇾 Russia responded by transferring loads of weapons and new military equipment to Syria. pic.twitter.com/YLdl0EwUnw
— Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) October 15, 2023
Posted: October 15, 2023
One thought on “Israel is currently bombing Syria.”
Why are they bombing Syria? They didn’t do a damn thing?
What’s next? Bomb Egypt and Morocco? Russia???
It’s 9/11 all over again with no evidence of WMDs. Same playbook. They bomb whoever they want.
Unfrigginbelievable….