Israel kills over 20 in Gaza; U.S. shoots down alleged Iranian drone; At least 162 people killed in west Nigeria attack

It’s not yet known how many staffers will be laid off. “It’s an absolute bloodbath,” one employee told The Guardian. Murray told employees that the Post was ending the current iteration of its popular sports desk, though some employees will remain on a new team. The Post is also restructuring its local coverage, reducing its international reporting operation, and suspending its flagship daily news podcast Post Reports and eliminating its Book World literary coverage. The layoffs also include a reporter who covered Amazon, a company owned by tech billionaire Jeff Bezos who also owns the Washington Post. Over the past week, Post employees had been urging Bezos to stop the planned cuts, signing letters and sending personalized messages on social media that conveyed the importance of the Washington Post’s journalism. Bezos has remained silent, and did not respond to a series of letters sent by staffers representing the newspaper’s foreign, local, and White House reporting teams. On Monday, though, Bezos was there in person to warmly greet U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for a tour of another one of the companies he owns—Bezos’s Blue Origin spaceflight startup in Florida.