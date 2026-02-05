Israeli Attacks Kill 23 Palestinians Across Gaza, Including Seven Children

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

The Israeli military launched heavy attacks across the Gaza Strip on Wednesday that killed at least 23 Palestinians, including young children, as it continues its constant violations of the US-backed ceasefire deal.

Israeli airstrikes and tank shelling hit the Tuffah and Zeitoun neighbourhoods of Gaza City, where at least 14 people were killed, and the al-Mawasi tent camp near Khan Younis, southern Gaza, was also targeted.

Medical sources told Reuters that at least seven children were killed, including a five-month-old baby boy who was killed in Gaza City.

A mourner reacts next to the bodies of Palestinian children Rahaf and Remas Abu Jame, during the funeral of people killed on Wednesday in an Israeli strike on a tent camp sheltering displaced people, at Nasser hospital in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, February 4, 2026. REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa

“While we were sleeping in our house, the tank shelled us and the shells hit our house, our children were martyred – my son was martyred, my brother’s son and daughter were martyred… We have nothing to do with anything, we are peaceful people,” said Abu Mohamed Habouch while mourning his family killed in Gaza City, according to Reuters.

.At least two young girls were killed by Israeli attacks on tents in al-Mawasi, according to photos from the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis. A medic was also killed by a double-tap strike in Khan Younis.

Reuters cited relatives who said the 11-year-old daughter of a Palestinian Islamic Jihad commander and her father were among the people killed by Israel’s attacks. WAFA also reported that an 11-year-old girl and her father were killed in Deir el-Balah, central Gaza.

Israel justified the massive bombardment and massacres by claiming its forces came under fire near the “Yellow Line,” the vague boundary that separates the Israeli-occupied side of Gaza from the rest of the Strip, and said an IDF soldier was injured.

While the IDF called the alleged attack a “ceasefire violation,” it has been violating the ceasefire on a daily basis. Gaza’s Health Ministry said on Wednesday that since the ceasefire was supposed to go into effect in early October, the IDF has killed 556 Palestinians and wounded 1,500, more than 2,000 casualties.