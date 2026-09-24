Israeli Attacks Kill Five Palestinians Across Gaza

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Israeli forces launched attacks across Gaza on Wednesday, killing at least five Palestinians, according to reports from the Strip, as the IDF continues its constant violations of the US-backed ceasefire deal.

Medical sources told Reuters that an Israeli airstrike hit a vehicle west of Khan Younis, killing two Palestinians, identified as Osama Abu Khater ​and Mohammad Abu Elwan.

Israeli officials claimed, without providing evidence, that Abu Elwan was Hamas’s “finance chief.” So far, the claim hasn’t been confirmed by Hamas, and regardless of who Israel targets, each attack violates the October 2025 ceasefire agreement.

Palestinians inspect a vehicle hit by an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, September 23, 2026. REUTERS/Ramadan Abed

Sources also told Reuters that later in the day, two Palestinians were killed by separate Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City and Deir el-Balah, central Gaza. The Palestinian news agency WAFA later reported that a woman was killed by IDF gunfire west of Khan Younis on Wednesday night, bringing the death toll for the day to at least five.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said in its daily update, released about midday Gaza time, that over the past 24 hours, IDF attacks have killed three Palestinians and wounded 18. The latest confirmed killings bring the death toll since the ceasefire deal was signed nearly one year ago to 1,402, and the number of wounded to 4,881.

The Trump administration continues to back Israel’s attacks in Gaza despite President Trump and the so-called Board of Peace recently announcing that Hamas had agreed to a US-proposed disarmament deal.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected the potential agreement, and other senior Israeli ministers continue to make clear that their ultimate goal for Gaza is the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian population.