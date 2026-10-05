Israeli Forces Kill at Least 10 Palestinians in Gaza Over Three Days as Relentless Attacks Continue

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Israeli forces killed at least 10 Palestinians in Gaza over the past three days, according to numbers from Gaza’s Health Ministry, as the IDF continues its constant violations of the US-backed ceasefire deal.

In that same time, at least five Palestinians died of wounds sustained by previous Israeli attacks, and one body was recovered from the rubble, bringing the number of fatalities added to the death toll over three days to 16.

Among those killed in recent days were Maysa Abu Daoud and her daughter Mary al-Najjar, two Christian women, who died when an Israeli airstrike hit an apartment in Gaza City early Saturday morning. A funeral was held for them at the St. Porphyrius Orthodox Church in Gaza City, one of the two churches in the area where Gaza’s tiny Christian community is based.

Mourners attend the funeral of Palestinian Orthodox Christians Mary Hafez Abu Daoud and her daughter Maysa Abu Daoud, who were killed in an Israeli airstrike on an apartment building, according to medics, at Saint Porphyrius Church in Gaza City, on October 3, 2026. (Photo by Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Reuters Connect)

According to Middle East Eye, the women had been sheltering at the Holy Family Catholic Church, which is also in Gaza City, before recently moving to the apartment building that was bombed. At least three other Palestinians were killed by the strike.

“My mother was thrown against the wall by the force of the explosion, and my grandmother was engulfed in flames after the missile hit the house,” said Fuad, the son of Mary, according to MEE. “Today, I lost the most precious person in my life. There are no words to describe my feelings.”

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, who has visited Gaza multiple times since the start of Israel’s genocidal war, said in a statement that he was offering “his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and to the Christian community in Gaza, praying that the Lord may grant them comfort, strength, and consolation in their loss.”

Fuad, who was staying with his father at a separate location at the time of the strike, also told MEE that the “Israeli occupation does not distinguish between Christians and Muslims. We are all at risk of being killed in Gaza. I don’t know if I will still be alive after this interview.”

Israel’s relentless attacks continued on Sunday, with the Palestinian news agency WAFA reporting that two Palestinians, including a six-year-old girl, were killed by attacks near Deir el-Balah, central Gaza. The girl, identified as Suha Mohammed Nasser, was hit by Israeli fire while in her family’s tent. Later in the day, an Israeli strike near Khan Younis, southern Gaza, killed at least one person.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said on Sunday that since the so-called ceasefire deal was signed nearly one year ago in October 2025, the IDF has killed at least 1,454 Palestinians and wounded 5,090.

The US continues to back Israel’s attacks in Gaza despite President Trump and the so-called Board of Peace recently announcing that Hamas had agreed to a US-proposed disarmament deal.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected the potential agreement, and other senior Israeli ministers continue to make clear that their ultimate goal for Gaza is the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian population.