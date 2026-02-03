Israeli Forces Kill Three-Year-Old Boy in Gaza

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Israeli forces killed a three-year-old boy in Gaza on Monday as the IDF continues its constant violations of the US-backed ceasefire deal.

The boy, Iyad Ahmed Naeem al-Raba’i, was killed when Israeli warships shelled tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in the al-Mawasi tent camp, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA. Photos and videos show the child’s family mourning him at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis.

Relatives mourn three-year-old Palestinian child Iyad Ahmed Naeem al-Raba’i, killed by Israeli gunboat shelling on displacement tents in al-Mawasi, Khan Younis on February 2, 2026 (Abed Rahim Khatib/dpa via Reuters Connect)

Al-Raba’i was one of several Palestinians killed by the Israeli military in Gaza on Monday. WAFA also reported that two Palestinians were killed by an Israeli drone attack on a house in Nuseirat, central Gaza, and one Palestinian was killed by Israeli forces in Jabalia in the north.

The IDF said in a statement on Telegram that its forces operating in northern Gaza identified “four terrorists operating adjacent to the Yellow Line” and said its troops “eliminated” them. As usual, the IDF offered no evidence to back up its claim that the four people it killed were “terrorists.”

Gaza’s Health Ministry said in its daily update on Monday that since the so-called ceasefire was supposed to go into effect, Israeli forces have killed at least 526 Palestinians and wounded 1,447. The ministry said that since October 7, 2023, the IDF has killed 71,800 Palestinians and injured 171,555, nearly 250,000 total casualties.

IDF officials recently acknowledged that the Health Ministry’s numbers were accurate and that the death toll doesn’t include the approximately 10,000 Palestinians reported missing and presumed dead under the rubble. Several studies have shown that the violent death toll is likely over 100,000, a number that doesn’t account for indirect deaths caused by the Israeli blockade and destruction of Gaza’s infrastructure.