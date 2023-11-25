Israeli Intel Agent With Foreknowledge of ‘False Flag’ Was Told To Stay Quiet or Face Court Martial

By Baxter Dmitry – The People’s Voice
An Israeli officer in the elite 8200 intelligence unit warned her superiors over Hamas’s plan of a mass infiltration event and was told to stay quiet about the plans or face court martial.
The officer revealed to N12 News that to he warned his superiors and the government about a scenario involving a mass intrusion event by Hamas, foreshadowing what occurred on October 7.
She turned to her commanders, but they did nothing. “You are imagining it,” her commanders were quoted by N12 as telling her. Even worse, she was threatened with prison time for daring to speak out about the upcoming event.