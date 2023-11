🚨🚨💥💥

Phillipines launches investigation into EXCESS DEATHS in the country.

We are shocked to find out that there were 262,000 excess deaths on 2021 alone.

By comparison there were only 66,000+ covid deaths from 2020 to Nov 2023

Deputy Speaker of the House of… pic.twitter.com/E2u7uW02py

— aussie17 (@_aussie17) November 25, 2023