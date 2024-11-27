Israeli Minister, Bezalel Smotrich vows to wipeout 50% of Gaza’s population in the next 2 years… or 1 million Palestinians
Smotrich claims occupation isn’t a word Israelis should be scared of…🇵🇸💔
— Pelham (@Resist_05) November 27, 2024
One thought on “Israeli Minister, Bezalel Smotrich vows to wipeout 50% of Gaza’s population in the next 2 years… or 1 million Palestinians”
Those two words towards the end, “absolute control;” they truly sum up the nature of the beast.
