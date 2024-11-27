Israeli Minister, Bezalel Smotrich vows to wipeout 50% of Gaza’s population in the next 2 years… or 1 million Palestinians

Israeli Minister, Bezalel Smotrich vows to wipeout 50% of Gaza’s population in the next 2 years… or 1 million Palestinians Smotrich claims occupation isn’t a word Israelis should be scared of…🇵🇸💔 pic.twitter.com/gE3q1oXi3G — Pelham (@Resist_05) November 27, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet



