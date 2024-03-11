Israeli soldiers boasts and laughs because he killed a 12 year old Palestinian girl…
“We are looking for babies but there is no babies left, I killed a girl that was 12, but we’re looking for babies”…🇵🇸💔 pic.twitter.com/qyaLFhJCVS
— Pelham (@Resist_05) December 28, 2023
Posted: March 11, 2024
2 thoughts on “Israeli soldiers boasts and laughs because he killed a 12 year old Palestinian girl… “We are looking for babies but there is no babies left, I killed a girl that was 12, but we’re looking for babies”…”
a real loving religion.
and we are supporting this???