🇮🇱 Israeli ZIONISTS have started a new TikTok trend where they make fun of Palestinians’ looks, compare them to dogs and mock them for having no access to water & electricity.
🇮🇱 These are “God’s chosen people?” Really? pic.twitter.com/Rvd65qVN6h
— Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) October 26, 2023
Posted: October 26, 2023
The People Without A Conscience have a most peculiar form of manifesting cruelty. It brings out a level of ugliness within themselves that smears the world with disgust. To live without conscience is to bring narcissism to its apex.
Narcissism, noun: excessive interest in oneself; extreme selfishness with a grandiose view of one’s own talents and a craving for admiration
