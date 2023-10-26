Israeli ZIONISTS have started a new TikTok trend where they make fun of Palestinians’ looks, compare them to dogs and mock them for having no access to water & electricity.

  1. The People Without A Conscience have a most peculiar form of manifesting cruelty. It brings out a level of ugliness within themselves that smears the world with disgust. To live without conscience is to bring narcissism to its apex.

    Narcissism, noun: excessive interest in oneself; extreme selfishness with a grandiose view of one’s own talents and a craving for admiration

