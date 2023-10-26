🇮🇱 Israeli ZIONISTS have started a new TikTok trend where they make fun of Palestinians’ looks, compare them to dogs and mock them for having no access to water & electricity.

🇮🇱 These are “God’s chosen people?” Really? pic.twitter.com/Rvd65qVN6h

— Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) October 26, 2023