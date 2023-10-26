The deputy Prime Minister of Britain downplays the devastating toll of around 7,000 Palestinian lives lost in Israel’s relentless and brutal campaign in Gaza.
Referring to this catastrophic loss as ‘some civilian impact.#Gaza #Zionists #IsraelTerroists pic.twitter.com/I9ncEshQKJ
So, idiot Deputy PM, “Israel has a right to defend itself,” eh? Well then why does it require the US and perhaps also the EU and the UK as well to “defend it”? Oh, because the IDF ALLOWED Hamas to enter and murder Israelis so Israel could require the US to “defend” it and that way Israel could pull off another “USS Liberty” scenario? Which, of course, would “require” the US and the West to annihilate Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, and of course, Iran….which then brings Russia into it after Russia takes over Ukraine…. Boy oh boy, you criminal psycho elite parasites know how to start WW3 now don’t you? Follow the money….