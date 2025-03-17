Jewish Groups Threaten Irish PM With ‘Serious Action’ During His Diplomatic Trip to U.S.

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

The American Jewish Committee and the Anti-Defamation League welcomed Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin to America by threatening him with “serious action” against Ireland if they don’t address their “problematic” positions on Israel.

From BreakingNews.ie, “Ireland ‘one of the most problematic countries in Europe’, Jewish group tells Taoiseach”:

Jewish representative groups have addressed “antisemitism and vilification of Israel” in Ireland with Taoiseach Micheal Martin.

Mr Martin attended a meeting with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and the American Jewish Committee (AJC) in Washington DC on Friday.

It said Ireland is seen as “one of the most problematic countries in Europe”.

AJC director of international Jewish affairs Rabbi Andrew Baker said: “Antisemitism is pervasive in Ireland, posing serious risks for its 3,000 Jews, many of whom hold Israeli citizenship.

“Alongside physical harassment and attacks, widespread anti-Israel sentiment — including in parts of the government — affects daily life. Jewish school children face bullying, university students encounter hostility, and workplaces are increasingly unwelcoming.”

In the meeting, Mr Baker expressed AJC’s “grave concern over Ireland’s vilification of the State of Israel”, in particular joining the South African case in the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

It also raised President Michael Higgins’ “attacks on Israel”, and Mr Martin’s “own deeply problematic remarks”.

The AJC said Mr Martin had accused Israel of committing war crimes, pursuing “collective punishment of the Palestinian people,” as well as using “starvation as a weapon of war”.

The group said that Mr Baker explained that these statements are “contributing to antisemitism facing Ireland’s Jews” and urged him to pull back from its engagement with the ICJ.

The ACJ said if such action and statements continue, it will advocate for the US government to “take serious action in response”.