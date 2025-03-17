US, UK and Israeli warplanes have been bombing Yemen, and oil refining facilities in Al-Hudaydah Port – the excuse given is “to defend Israel”. In other words, to defend Israel’s right to genocide and starve Palestinians. Now they want to do more killing of Arabs in Yemen….

🚨 So the US, UK and Israeli warplanes have been bombing Yemen, and oil refining facilities in Al-Hudaydah Port – the excuse given is “to defend Israel”. In other words, to defend Israel’s right to genocide and starve Palestinians. Now they want to do more killing of Arabs in… pic.twitter.com/fxnY81Uihs

— Patrick Henningsen (@21WIRE) March 16, 2025