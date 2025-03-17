US, UK and Israeli warplanes have been bombing Yemen, and oil refining facilities in Al-Hudaydah Port – the excuse given is “to defend Israel”. In other words, to defend Israel’s right to genocide and starve Palestinians. Now they want to do more killing of Arabs in Yemen….

🚨 So the US, UK and Israeli warplanes have been bombing Yemen, and oil refining facilities in Al-Hudaydah Port – the excuse given is “to defend Israel”. In other words, to defend Israel’s right to genocide and starve Palestinians. Now they want to do more killing of Arabs in… pic.twitter.com/fxnY81Uihs
Trump called this “decisive and powerful military action.”
William Lutz, from his 1989 book, ‘Doublespeak: How Government, Business, Advertisers, and Others Use Language to Deceive You’
“Doublespeak is a language designed to evade responsibility, make the unpleasant appear pleasant, the unattractive appear attractive; basically, it is a language designed to mislead while pretending not to. Is it done consciously? Oh yes, very consciously. Doublespeak is not a slip of the tongue or mistaken use of language; it’s exactly the opposite. It is language used by people who are very intelligent and very sophisticated in the use of language… … Who’s the worst defender in sheer bulk, yes, sheer numbers of examples? The government, if we count government from the local level all the way up to the federal level. I had to stop writing the chapter on government doublespeak; it was going to take over the whole book. But interestingly enough, and this was a revelation in doing the book, about a half a step behind comes business with a tremendous amount of doublespeak.”
Lutz gave a few other examples:
downsizing, instead of layoff
air support, instead of bombing
Kellyanne Conway, advisor to Donald Trump authored the term ‘alternative fact’
