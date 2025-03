The Israel First Trump admin is now planning to punish the UNHRC for documenting Israel’s systematic mass rape of Palestinians, as clearly seen in this video from inside the Israeli torture dungeon of Sde Teiman

The Israel First Trump admin is now planning to punish the UNHRC for documenting Israel’s systematic mass rape of Palestinians, as clearly seen in this video from inside the Israeli torture dungeon of Sde Teiman pic.twitter.com/OINH4jhBXS https://t.co/Dv9hfTZqHH — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) March 16, 2025 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet