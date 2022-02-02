Joe Biden: “The Constitution is Always Evolving Slightly”

Joe Biden on Tuesday met with leaders of the Senate Judiciary Committee to discuss the Supreme Court vacancy.

Racist Joe Biden has vowed to nominate a black woman to the Supreme Court to replace Justice Breyer, a move that Alan Dershowitz said may be “unconstitutional.”

Senators Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) joined Kamala Harris and Joe Biden at the White House to discuss the next SCOTUS nomination.

Biden said the “Constitution is always evolving.”

“There’s always a renewed national debate every time a president nominates a justice because the Constitution is always evolving slightly in terms of additional rights or curtailing rights, etcetera. And that’s always an issue,” said Biden.

President Biden: "There's always a renewed national debate every time a president nominates a justice because the Constitution is always evolving slightly in terms of additional rights or curtailing rights, etc. And that's always an issue." pic.twitter.com/luMWb8gYmr — The Hill (@thehill) February 1, 2022

Joe Biden has made similar remarks in the past.

Last April Joe Biden said of the Second Amendment while he announced executive actions on gun control: “No Amendment is absolute.”

“Nothing I’m about to recommend in any way impinges on the Second Amendment… No amendment to the Constitution is absolute. You can’t yell ‘fire in a crowded movie theater and call it freedom of speech. From the beginning, you couldn’t own any weapon you wanted to own,” he said.

“Gun violence in this country is an epidemic and it’s an international embarrassment, “Biden said last year.

