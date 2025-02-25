Jewish Rabbi to Christians:
“You guys are already worshipping one Jew and that’s a mistake. You should be worshipping every single one of us.”
Jews and Christians don’t worship the same God pic.twitter.com/goC4899ys1
— Smash Baals (@smashbaals) February 24, 2025
Bwahahahahahahahahahahahahahah! I don’t even think Christian Zionists will fall for that…..
At CPAC:
https://x.com/idostandwithIL/status/1893919572731781188
More solidifying:
https://x.com/tulyweisz/status/1893039852154716370
