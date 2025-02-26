U.S. Congressman Mike Ezell of Mississippi responds to two pro-Palestine activists, asserting, “I will do everything I can to make sure Israel gets weapons!”

U.S. Congressman Mike Ezell of Mississippi responds to two pro-Palestine activists, asserting, “I will do everything I can to make sure Israel gets weapons!” pic.twitter.com/sxo0m91Rbk — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) February 24, 2025 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet



