Israeli Forces Kill 15 Palestinians, Including Five Children, in Attacks Across Gaza

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Israeli forces on Thursday significantly ramped up attacks across Gaza in violation of the US-backed ceasefire deal, killing at least 15 Palestinians, including five children, the Palestinian news agency WAFA has reported.

Israeli attacks on Thursday included the bombing of a tent in the al-Mawasi camp in southern Gaza near Khan Younis, killing at least four people, including children, whose bodies were burned by the attack.

WAFA reported that a separate Israeli strike hit Khan Younis, killing one person, and another tent was bombed by Israeli forces near Deir el-Balah in central Gaza. In Jabalia, northern Gaza, Israeli forces bombed a school-turned-shelter, killing at least one Palestinian, and an 11-year-old girl, Hamsa Hosou, was shot in the head during an assault by IDF troops.

The body of 11-year-old Palestinian girl Hamsa Hosou, killed by Israeli fire in Jabalia, is brought to Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, on January 8, 2026 (Photo by Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Reuters Connect)

“Israeli troops combed the area, and heavy shooting [began],” Hosou’s uncle told Al Jazeera. “I began to run to the floor where Hamsa, my niece, lives. I saw Hamsa lying on the floor and the blood coming out of her nose and mouth. I knew a gunshot hit her head.”

On Thursday night, more Israeli strikes hit the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza and the Zeitoun neighborhood in Gaza City, killing six more people.

The IDF claimed on Thursday that one of the strikes it launched targeted what it said was the site of a failed rocket launch, but it provided no evidence for its assertion. The IDF also said that the alleged failed rocket launch was a “ceasefire violation,” but it has been conducting daily ceasefire violations.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said on Thursday that since the ceasefire deal was signed, the IDF has killed at least 425 Palestinians and wounded 1,206. If the deaths reported by WAFA are confirmed by the ministry, which counts bodies that are brought to hospitals and morgues, the death toll will climb to 434.