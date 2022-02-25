Joe Biden Lectures US Oil Companies After Russia Invades Ukraine – Then Immediately Begs Foreign Countries to Release More Oil from Their Reserves

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

Joe Biden used his Russia address on Thursday to wag his finger at American oil and gas producing companies.

Biden froze ALL new oil and gas drilling projects just THREE DAYS AGO.

Then in his next breath, he says he’s working with MULTIPLE countries to release oil from their strategic reserves.

At the same time, earlier today John Kerry worried that War in Ukraine will take away from the global warming scam.

Gateway Pundit

3 thoughts on “Joe Biden Lectures US Oil Companies After Russia Invades Ukraine – Then Immediately Begs Foreign Countries to Release More Oil from Their Reserves

  2. This crap is never going to end because theres way to much money to be made and the 1% don’t ever run out of anything.

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published.


*