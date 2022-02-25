Ukraine starts drafting reservists aged 18-60 after president’s order

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine on Wednesday has started conscripting reservists aged 18-60 following a decree by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the armed forces said in a statement.

The maximum service period is one year.

Zelenskiy on Tuesday said he was introducing the conscription of reservists but ruled out a general mobilisation after Russia announced it was moving troops into eastern Ukraine.

https://news.yahoo.com/ukraine-starts-drafting-reservists-aged-082635391.html