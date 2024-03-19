Just In: Barack Obama Caught on Video Entering Home of UK Prime Minister—Why?

By Patty McMurray – The Gateway Pundit

The answer is becoming increasingly clear for anyone wondering how Joe Biden is performing his daily duties as “President of the United States.” It appears as though surrogates who were previously working behind the curtain are coming out of hiding, possibly to assure Democrats that despite Joe Biden’s obvious mental limitations, the old guard, anti-American radicals who’ve been running the party for almost two decades, are still in control.

Only moments ago, former President Barack Obama was captured on video walking up to the official residence of Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street in London.

In another video that was taken as he exited 10 Downing Street, reporters could be heard asking Barack Obama, who was accompanied by US Ambassador to the UK Jane Hartley, is asked by the media, “President Obama, why should we care about democracy in Russia?”

Russian President Vladimir Putin was re-elected yesterday. When asked about French President Macron’s comments about sending ground troops into Ukraine, Putin warned that a “full-scale World War III” is “possible” should any Western troops enter Ukraine. “I think anything is possible in today’s world, and it’s clear to everyone that this would be one step from a full-scale World War III,” Putin said.

There is no evidence Barack Obama discussed Russia with UK Prime Minister Sunak. The question, however, remains: WHY was Barack Obama meeting with him?

The Sky News reporter in the video begins her segment by saying Obama had a meeting with Lord Cameron and then states that the former Prime Minister was not in the meeting at 10 Downing Street. It’s not clear if Barack Obama had a meeting with Cameron before his meeting at 10 Downing Street in London.

David Cameron is currently serving as foreign secretary and has been very critical of Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu over his subsequent handling of the massive terror attack on innocent citizens by Hamas on October 7, 2023.

Following a recent meeting with Israeli Minister Benny Gantz, Lord Cameron said: “Palestinians are facing a devastating and growing humanitarian crisis.

“In my meeting with Israeli minister Benny Gantz today, we discussed efforts to secure a humanitarian pause to get the hostages safely home and lifesaving supplies into Gaza.

“I once again pressed Israel to increase the flow of aid. We are still not seeing improvements on the ground. This must change.”

For the most part, Democrats have taken the side of Palestine, which is governed by the Iran-backed Hamas in the Israeli conflict.

According to Sky News political correspondent Tamara Cohen – As it was a private meeting, we will not be given a full readout of everything they discussed.

Likely topics, however, include the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

“Whether it touches on UK or US politics, we may not find out,” Tamara says. She adds that it “took us all by surprise to see him walking up the street” when Mr Obama arrived this afternoon.

Recently, another surrogate of Joe Biden, the far-left Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY), came under fire for his shocking public remarks where he called for new elections in Israel to replace the current President Benjamin Netanyahu:

Now, Barack Obama, an unelected official is seen meeting at 10 Downing Street in London. Why?