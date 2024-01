🚨 JUST IN: Biden is giving Texas Gov. Greg Abbott until TOMORROW to allow federal agents to cut the razor wire

Or what? What are you going to do, Biden? Take control of the TX National Guard?

Good luck with that.

HOLD THE LINE @GregAbbott_TX!

pic.twitter.com/ZuqsHOkRIk

— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 25, 2024