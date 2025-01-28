JUST IN: Drone captures the moment a boat carrying illegal immigrants gets flipped over by a wave in San Diego, California.

By Colin Rugg

Local officials are now warning that a body may wash up on shore.

The incident happened in Ocean Beach when the suspected smuggling boat was trying to beach.

Lifeguards say 20-30 people were dispersed into the water. They made multiple rescues including two people who were trapped inside.

“Lifeguards were able to break the window to the vessel and get two people who were trapped… One of them was conscious and the other was not,” said Lifeguard Lt. Rick Romero.

“A body may wash up on the beach, or it may not.”

Surfers also jumped into action and helped make rescues.

