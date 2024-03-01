JUST IN: Hunter Biden Finally Admits Joe Is ‘The Big Guy’

By Chris Powell – Trending Political News

Hunter Biden has finally acknowledged that his father, President Joe Biden, was indeed “the big guy” referenced in discussions about a lucrative business deal with a Chinese state-linked energy firm, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) says.

This came to light during Hunter’s deposition in the ongoing impeachment inquiry, marking a significant development in the investigation into the Biden family’s business dealings abroad.

Hunter’s admission came after intense questioning by Rep. Greene, a member of the House Oversight Committee. Greene told Breitbart News, “At one point, we asked Hunter about the 10% for the ‘big guy’. We showed him the email that that it laid it all out… And he said, ‘Oh, that was after my father left office.’”

This indicates that Hunter Biden did not deny his father’s involvement, a stance that contradicts previous denials and evasions regarding Joe Biden’s connection to his son’s international business ventures.

The “big guy” reference originates from a 2017 email found on Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop, detailing a proposed equity split in a joint venture with CEFC China Energy, which included a 10% share for “the big guy.” Despite Hunter’s acknowledgment of his father as the “big guy,” he rejected the idea that Joe Biden was ever penciled in for a 10% stake in the deal, according to the New York Post.

Hunter’s deposition also revealed attempts to justify the business arrangement. He reportedly said, “What’s wrong with having a pie-in-the-sky idea?” implying that at the time, he believed his father’s political career was over.

Furthermore, Hunter defended including his father on speakerphone calls with foreign associates more than 20 times as “totally normal for your parents to call you,” according to Rep. Greene’s account.

The deposition has created more and more controversy, with House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) describing the CEFC China Energy deal as “money laundering.” The accusation is bolstered by bank records showing that the firm paid James and Hunter Biden $6.1 million in 2017 and 2018, with funds flowing to other Biden family members in a complex web of financial transactions.

Hunter’s role on the board of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian energy company, was also scrutinized. Rep. Greene recounted Hunter’s testimony that he joined Burisma’s board to counter Russian aggression, a claim that has raised eyebrows given the company’s troubled history and the lack of previous public statements to this effect from Hunter Biden.

“There’s a really weird theme in there with the whole Russian thing,” Greene said to Breitbart.

“I have a prediction that they’re gonna move it on to members of Congress like me and others, Jim Jordan, Jamie Comer, any of us that got hot and heavy on this Ukraine Burisma stuff, that they’re somehow going to say that Republicans are Russian sympathizers,” Green continued.

“They’re gonna call me that anyway, because I won’t fund the Ukraine war. They’re probably going to accuse us of being Russian sympathizers and falling for Russian disinformation and its election meddling. And then Democratic members of Congress here already saying they will not certify Trump’s election if he wins.”