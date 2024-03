The Biden administration helped install a pro-Chinese government in Brazil, which immediately shut down opposition media and began arresting dissidents. Here are two of its victims.

Ep. 78 The Biden administration helped install a pro-Chinese government in Brazil, which immediately shut down opposition media and began arresting dissidents. Here are two of its victims. pic.twitter.com/U2C7P0K91O — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) February 29, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet