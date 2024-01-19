Klaus Schwab Admits ‘Political Revolution’ Against The ‘Great Reset’ Is Destroying His Agenda

By Baxter Dmitry – The People’s Voice

World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab has admitted the people of the world have rejected his “Great Reset” plan for humanity and have risen up against the establishment.

However, rather than admit that his anti-human agenda, which is based on outdated Marxist principles, is a failure, Schwab is doubling down, and threatening to impose his agenda by force.

According to Schwab, the future of elections must involve decision-making AI because the people have proven themselves unworthy to be trusted to make choices for themselves, .