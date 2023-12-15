Klaus Schwab Demands $3.5 Trillion Per Year In Taxes To ‘Decarbonize’ The Planet

By Baxter Dmitry – The People’s Voice

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is calling for an annual expenditure of $3.5 trillion from taxpayers worldwide to fulfill the organization’s “Net Zero” objective for planetary “decarbonization.”

According to the WEF’s perspective, the solution involves a significant reduction in the general public’s quality of life, coupled with the transfer of substantial funds to the global elite.

The realization of WEF’s “Net Zero” targets aligns with the green agenda of globalists, aiming to address the perceived “climate crisis” and “save the planet.”

However, skeptics contend that “decarbonization” serves as a euphemism for the WEF’s anti-human depopulation agenda.

It is worth noting that humans and human activities, including the combustion of fossil fuels, constitute the primary contributor to carbon dioxide emissions on Earth.

On a typical day, an average human releases approximately 2.3 pounds of carbon dioxide through respiration.

When you extrapolate this figure by multiplying it with a global population of 8.1 billion people, each breathing throughout 365.25 days annually, the result is an estimated annual CO2 output of 3.4 billion tons.

Despite this seemingly significant number, experts emphasize the insignificance of individual respiration in the context of a “closed loop cycle.” In this cycle, the carbon dioxide emitted by humans is balanced by the carbon dioxide absorbed by the wheat, corn, celery, and fruit consumed as part of our diet.

Nevertheless, the anti-carbon agenda remains directed at humans and their activities, disregarding the intricacies of the closed loop cycle.

The WEF asserts that this substantial financial commitment is essential to support the endeavors of the global power elite in achieving “Net Zero and restoring nature.”

In a recent development, the WEF collaborated with McKinsey & Company to release a new whitepaper on Wednesday.

The whitepaper advocates for the unconventional approach of increasing the printing of money, thereby devaluing the wealth of ordinary citizens. This approach is deemed necessary to advance the ostensibly noble objective of “decarbonization.”

Titled “The Role of Public-Private-Philanthropic Partnerships in Driving Climate and Nature Transitions,” the paper outlines the proposed strategy for achieving climate and nature transitions through collaborative efforts between the public, private, and philanthropic sectors.

“The world needs up to $3.5 trillion of additional investments each year to reach Net Zero and restore nature,” the report highlights state.

The paper adds that an organization established by the WEF, called Giving to Amplify Earth Action (GAEA), is tasked with shaking down government leaders of sovereign nations for the money.

According to the whitepaper, private organizations should surrender their autonomy to governments in exchange for an endless amount of credit and a backstop of protection should their business fail in the open market.

The plan is essentially the exact governmental structure of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Klaus Schwab, the founder of the WEF, has praised the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) as a governance model.

To contextualize the proposed $3.5 trillion, it represents almost 60 percent of the annual U.S. federal budget.

Historically, U.S. taxpayers tend to bear the brunt of financial commitments in international public-private collaborations.

In a recent report, the WEF emphasized the urgent need for $13.5 trillion to avert a climate catastrophe. Collaborating with “pay-to-play” consultant Accenture, the report, which has rolled back the timeline for Earth’s potential climate disaster to 2050, emphasizes the acceleration of “decarbonization” with the term mentioned 91 times.

These calls extend beyond the WEF, as powerful elites, including King Charles III, made similar demands at the United Nations’ COP28 summit in Dubai. Charles, a WEF member and key figure in the “Great Reset” alongside Klaus Schwab, urged taxpayers to contribute $5 trillion annually for the advancement of the WEF’s “Net Zero” agenda during his speech at the COP28 summit.

