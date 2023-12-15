BREAKING: Blaze journalist who covered Jan 6 to be charged by Biden DOJ

By The Post Millennial

Journalist for The Blaze Steve Baker has been notified by the FBI that he is going to be charged by Biden’s Department of Justice for his work covering the protest and riot at the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021. He was told to surrender to authorities on Tuesday and has not yet been made aware of the charges.

He said that he entered the Capitol on that day, “like about 60 other journalists, but “Did no damage or parading or violence.”

Info Wars journalist Owen Shroyer just served a nearly 2 month sentence for having been on the Capitol grounds on that day. Other journalists have also been arrested and tried.

Far-left journalist John Sullivan, who sold his footage of J6 to mainstream media outlets, was also charged after covering the event. He was charged with Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Civil Disorder; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building; and Aiding and Abetting, per the Department of Justice.

In his case, prosecutors offered video evidence of Sullivan allegedly encouraging the crowd to riot. “I was only observing,” Sullivan said in his trial testimony. “I followed the crowd. I’m there to document.”

The AP reported that “some Jan. 6 defendants try to use journalism as a riot defense.” In April 2021, they reported that “At least eight defendants charged in the Jan. 6 riot have identified themselves as a journalist or a documentary filmmaker, including three people arrested this month, according to an Associated Press review of court records in nearly 400 federal cases.”

The AP also had journalists at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, covering the events, and cited a dean of the University of Maryland’s Philip Merrill College of Journalism who claimed that “reporters and photographers must have credentials to work there.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated.