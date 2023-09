Konstantine Anthony- the Mayor of Burbank, California, received a spanking from a drag queen in front of children at a Democrat campaign event yesterday.

WATCH: Konstantine Anthony- the Mayor of Burbank, California, received a spanking from a drag queen in front of children at a Democrat campaign event yesterday. Full story here! https://t.co/G6BudDFuGs pic.twitter.com/Dxb5bJ9Cuw — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 10, 2023 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet