Leaked Video Reveals Rockefeller ‘Predicted’ Covid Jab Depopulation Agenda in 1994

By Baxter Dmitry – The People’s Voice
According to the mainstream media, the depopulation agenda is fake news, nothing more than a conspiracy cooked up by paranoid conspiracy theorists who need to accept that the globalist elite including Klaus Schwab and Bill Gates have our best interests at heart.
The bad news for the mainstream media is that we have more than enough evidence to prove the global elite are not committed to improving our lives, but are actually intending to murder the vast majority of us to improve their own standard of living.
If that sounds far-fetched, you probably haven’t been paying close attention to events in recent times. Events like the Covid pandemic and mRNA rollout have been in the works for decades. And the bad news is the global elite are just getting started with their plans.
How do we know? They laid out the blueprint in speeches like this rare Rockefeller speech from 1994, in which the globalist patriarch outlined detailed plans for massive population reduction, also known as mass murder, in the Western world.
This is disturbing but essential viewing for anybody who wants to understand the global elite’s plan for eugenics by stealth and their next steps in the multi-decade plan.
Before we dive in, subscribe to the channel if you haven’t already, and join the People’s Voice Locals Community to gain access to exclusive and uncensored news and views.
The global elite have had a plan for us and they have been outlining the blueprint behind closed doors for decades.
At the 1994 Annual UN Ambassadors’ Dinner, David Rockefeller explicitly called for the reduction of the world’s population. The clip gets even more disturbing when he explicitly references the year 2020 as a year of interest to the globalist elite.
According to Rockefeller and the global elite, the economic growth enjoyed in the Western world in the second half of the 20th century is a bad thing. According to Rockefeller, people in Western countries including the US made too much money, had too much fun, had too many children, and had too many Thanksgiving meals. According to the elite, this is a problem that can only be solved with careful planning and ruthless efficiency.
This is the dark heart of Rockefeller’s globalist agenda. Killing the people quietly, efficiently, and without offending their religious sensibilities. He’s not the only globalist titan to speak of the importance of remaining civil while slowly depopulating the Earth. It has become a running theme.
This year, a senior WEF scientist called for an 86 percent reduction in the global population so the globalist elite can pursue “immortality” and enjoy a “higher standard of living.”
The call was made by Dennis Meadows, a far-left American scientist, who argues that the depopulation goal can be achieved slowly and “peacefully.”
Now listen carefully as Rockefeller admits the global elite are going to choke the global economy, unleash pain and reduce the standard of living for people in the West in the next few decades.