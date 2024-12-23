LIVE BLOG: Dying in ‘Kamal Adwan’ | Massacres throughout Gaza | Jenin: PA Condemned – Day 443

By The Palestine Cornicle

The Israeli occupation army requested the immediate evacuation of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip and contact with journalists inside the facility was lost.

The leader of the Ansarallah movement, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, said that Washington’s attacks will not stop their support for Gaza.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 45,259 Palestinians have been killed, and 107,627 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

This blog has been discontinued. Click here for the new blog.

Mon, Dec 23, 12:12 AM (Palestine Time)

Tel Aviv Warns Abbas about Jenin

CHANNEL 14: Israel sent a warning to Palestinian President  Mahmoud Abbas that the deadline for the mission carried out by the security services in the Jenin camp in the northern West Bank is approaching.

Mon, Dec 23, 12:12 AM (Palestine Time)

Death Toll in Mawasi Rises

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The death toll from the bombing carried out by Israeli drones on the tents of the displaced in the  Al-Mawasi area  (west of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip) has risen to seven.

Mon, Dec 23, 12:12 AM (Palestine Time)

Clashes in Yatma, near Nablus

AL-JAZEERA: Several Palestinians suffered from tear gas suffocation during clashes with Israeli occupation forces in the village of Yatma, south of Nablus in the West Bank.

 

Mon, Dec 23, 12:12 AM (Palestine Time)

50 Palestinians Killed on Sunday

MEDICAL SOURCES (to Al-Jazeera): At least 50 Palestinians were killed in Israeli raids on several areas in the Gaza Strip since dawn on Sunday.

Sun, Dec 22, 10:07 PM (Palestine Time)

Israel Blows Up Buildings near Nuseirat

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation army blew up residential buildings northwest of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Sun, Dec 22, 10:07 PM (Palestine Time)

Israel Rejects WHO Request for Assistance in Gaza

WHO SPOKESWOMAN (to Al-Jazeera):

Most health services in the Gaza Strip have been destroyed.

We are trying to send medical missions, and the last mission was postponed from entering Gaza due to the bombing.

We ask the occupation authorities on a daily basis to come and help, but they refuse.

The occupation authorities reject our requests to enter to help in the Gaza Strip.

Sun, Dec 22, 10:07 PM (Palestine Time)

Child Killed in Nuseirat

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A child was killed by Israeli occupation forces’ fire inside a school housing displaced persons northwest of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Sun, Dec 22, 10:07 PM (Palestine Time)

Jenin Battalion to PA: Come to Your Senses

JENIN BATTALION:

The statements of the spokesman for the Authority’s security services against the resistance fighters are consistent with those of the official spokesman for the occupation army.

Our message to the soldiers in power: Come to your senses, we have warned you, and do not test our patience.

Since October 7, the Palestinian security services have killed 14 citizens outside the framework of the law, without accountability or supervision.

We have information that the Authority detained 237 of its soldiers who refused to participate in the operation in Jenin.

Sun, Dec 22, 10:07 PM (Palestine Time)

Israel Targets Tents of Displaced People in Al-Mawasi

AL-JAZEERA: A number of Palestinians were injured when Israeli drones bombed tents housing displaced people in the Al Mawasi area in the southern Gaza Strip.

Sun, Dec 22, 10:07 PM (Palestine Time)

Al-Quds Brigades Announce New Operation

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: One of our heroic martyrs managed to storm a Zionist troop carrier and carry out a qualitative operation by detonating a suicide bomb among the soldiers inside who had penetrated the entrance to the Al-Awda Towers in Beit Hanoun.

 

Sun, Dec 22, 10:07 PM (Palestine Time)

Killed in Khan Yunis

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed and another was injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a tent housing displaced people in the Al Mawasi area, west of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Sun, Dec 22, 10:07 PM (Palestine Time)

Three Israeli Soldiers Injured in Gaza

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Three soldiers were wounded, one seriously, when an explosive device exploded in a tank in the Gaza Strip.

Sun, Dec 22, 8:02 PM (Palestine Time)

Killed, Wounded in Khan Yunis

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed and another was injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a tent housing displaced people in the Al Mawasi area, west of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Sun, Dec 22, 8:02 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Soldier Seriously Injured in Central Gaza

ISRAELI ARMY SPOKESMAN: An Israeli army spokesman said that a reserve soldier was seriously wounded during fighting in the central Gaza Strip.

Sun, Dec 22, 8:02 PM (Palestine Time)

Palestinians Trapped at Kamal Adwan Face Starvation

AL-JAZEERA: Palestinians trapped at the Kamal Adwan Hospital are at risk of starvation after all basic necessities of life are exhausted.

Sun, Dec 22, 8:02 PM (Palestine Time)

Injured Israeli Soldiers Evacuated from Gaza

QNN: Palestinian news websites and pages published – quoting Israeli media – pictures of the evacuation of Israeli soldiers who were injured in battles in the Gaza Strip and were transferred to Israeli hospitals.

 

Sun, Dec 22, 6:10 PM (Palestine Time)

Netanyahu Threatens Ansarallah

NETANYAHU: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his government would act against the Houthis as it had acted forcefully against what he described as “terrorist arms of the Iranian axis of evil.”

Sun, Dec 22, 6:10 PM (Palestine Time)

Qassam Targets New Operation in Beit Hanoun

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Our fighters targeted an Israeli troop carrier with a highly explosive device west of Beit Hanoun, north of the Gaza Strip.

Sun, Dec 22, 4:54 PM (Palestine Time)

All Wars Have Rules except in Gaza – UNRWA

UNRWA COMMISSIONER-GENERAL: Attacks on schools and hospitals in Gaza are becoming commonplace and the world should not get used to the sight. All wars have rules, except in Gaza, where all the rules were broken.

Sun, Dec 22, 4:54 PM (Palestine Time)

Ansarallah Announces Downing of F-18 Jet

ANSARALLAH MILITARY SPOKESMAN: Ansarallah military spokesman Yahya Saree said they had succeeded in thwarting an American-British attack on Yemen.

Sun, Dec 22, 4:54 PM (Palestine Time)

Three Killed in Israeli Bombing of Kamal Adwan

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Three Palestinians were killed and others wounded in the Israeli occupation’s targeting of the vicinity of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip.

Sun, Dec 22, 4:54 PM (Palestine Time)

Power Outage at Kamal Adwan

AL-JAZEERA: Power was cut off at Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza after the occupation bombed the generators.

Sun, Dec 22, 4:54 PM (Palestine Time)

Gaza Death Toll Rises

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 45,259 Palestinians have been killed, and 107,627 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Sun, Dec 22, 4:54 PM (Palestine Time)

Incendiary Bombs at Kamal Adwan

AL-JAZEERA: The occupation forces are throwing incendiary bombs at a number of houses in the vicinity of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip.

Sun, Dec 22, 4:54 PM (Palestine Time)

Qassam Brigades Announce Operation in Jabaliya

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Our Mujahideen managed to target a Zionist force of 9 soldiers who had taken refuge inside a house with a TBG shell, killing and wounding its members west of Jabaliya camp, north of the Gaza Strip.

Sun, Dec 22, 4:54 PM (Palestine Time)

PA Forces Member Killed in Jenin

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian Authority security forces member was killed in clashes with the Palestinian Resistance in Jenin.

Sun, Dec 22, 4:54 PM (Palestine Time)

Medical Situation in Gaza ‘Catastrophic’

GAZA NGO NETWORK:

We asked the World Health Organization to look into the situation at Kamal Adwan Hospital.

The medical situation in the Gaza Strip is catastrophic.

Sun, Dec 22, 11:26 AM (Palestine Time)

Dr. Abu Safiya: We Hold the World Responsible

AL-JAZEERA: Kamal Adwan Hospital Director Dr. Hussam Abu Safia said that the Israeli occupation is bombing the hospital directly and without prior warning. He stated that the occupation informed them to evacuate the hospital within hours, holding the world responsible for what is happening there.

Sun, Dec 22, 11:26 AM (Palestine Time)

Killed, Wounded in Shejaiyya, Jabaliya

AL-JAZEERA:

Two Palestinians were killed and others wounded in artillery shelling targeting a gathering of Palestinians in the Shejaiyya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

Two Palestinians were killed and others wounded as Israel targeted a gathering of Palestinians in Jabalia Al-Nazla, north of the Gaza Strip.

Sun, Dec 22, 11:26 AM (Palestine Time)

Five Killed in Jabaliya

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Five Palestinians, including four children, were killed in an Israeli bombardment of the Jabaliya al-Nazla area in the northern Gaza Strip.

 

Sun, Dec 22, 11:26 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Minister: No Settlements in Gaza

KAN (citing Israeli Minister of Regional Cooperation):

Settlement in Gaza will not return and is out of the question.

Priority should be given to returning the kidnapped people in one go and going for a comprehensive deal.

The Philadelphi axis must be kept under control.

Sun, Dec 22, 11:26 AM (Palestine Time)

Army Expands Operation in Northern Gaza

CHANNEL 12: The army is expanding its operation in the northern Gaza Strip and is dropping leaflets calling on residents of Beit Hanoun to evacuate.

Sun, Dec 22, 11:26 AM (Palestine Time)

Communication with Journalists inside Kamal Adwan Hospital is Cut Off

AL-JAZEERA: Contact with journalists inside Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip was lost.

 

Sun, Dec 22, 11:26 AM (Palestine Time)

Al-Houthi: Attacks Will Not Stop Our Support for Gaza

MOHAMMED ALI AL-HOUTHI: Washington’s attacks on Yemen are terrorist attacks that support the Israeli entity in exterminating the people of Gaza.

Sun, Dec 22, 11:26 AM (Palestine Time)

War in Gaza Must Stop – Lapid

KAN (citing Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid):

Netanyahu fears the fall of his government if the Gaza war ends, because his considerations are political.

There is nothing more to do in Gaza, the war must stop and the kidnapped must be returned.

Our kidnapped soldiers from Gaza must be returned, not interviews to sabotage the possibility of reaching a deal.

 

Sun, Dec 22, 11:26 AM (Palestine Time)

Exchange Deal May Be Reached in Two Weeks

CHANNEL 14 (citing Israeli officials): A swap deal might be reached by the end of the round of talks, but it would take two weeks or more.

Sun, Dec 22, 11:26 AM (Palestine Time)

96,000 Palestinians Ethnically Cleansed from Jabaliya – Haaretz

HAARETZ:

The Israeli army estimates that about 70% of the homes in the Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip have been completely demolished.

Israeli military data shows that it forced 96,000 Palestinians to leave the Jabaliya camp.

 

Sun, Dec 22, 11:26 AM (Palestine Time)

Netanyahu Made Arrangements to Pass Exchange Deal

ISRAEL HAYOM: Netanyahu made political calculations to gain support for the hostage deal within the government. Netanyahu assumes that the opposition of the religious Zionism ministers will not lead to their withdrawal from the government and finds it difficult to control Ben-Gvir.

Sun, Dec 22, 11:26 AM (Palestine Time)

Clashes in Tulkarm

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: Our fighters in the Tulkarm Battalion confronted the Israeli occupation forces that stormed the city.

Sun, Dec 22, 11:26 AM (Palestine Time)

Massacre in School Sheltering Displaced People

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Eight Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli air strike that targeted a school housing displaced people in the Al-Daraj neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

 

Sun, Dec 22, 11:26 AM (Palestine Time)

Two Killed in Khan Yunis

AL-JAZEERA: Two people were killed as a result of Israeli shelling of a residential apartment in the center of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

Sun, Dec 22, 11:26 AM (Palestine Time)

Killed in Deir Al- Balah

AL-JAZEERA: Six Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombardment of a house in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

Sun, Dec 22, 11:26 AM (Palestine Time)

US Airstrikes on Sanaa

US CENTRA COMMAND: We conducted airstrikes against a missile storage facility and a Houthi (Ansarallah – PC) command and control facility in Sana’a.

Sun, Dec 22, 11:26 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Raids on Nuseirat

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation aircraft launched raids on the north and west of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Sun, Dec 22, 11:26 AM (Palestine Time)

Shelling, Shooting at Al-Awda Hospital

AL-JAZEERA:  Al Awda Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip is being subjected to gunfire and shelling by the Israeli army.

Sun, Dec 22, 11:26 AM (Palestine Time)

Al-Awda Hospital: Israeli Forces Target Patient Wards

AL-AWDA HOSPITAL: Israeli forces are shooting at the hospital’s patient rooms.

Sun, Dec 22, 11:26 AM (Palestine Time)

Kamal Adwan under Attack

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: The Israeli occupation army requested the immediate evacuation of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip.

 

2 thoughts on “LIVE BLOG: Dying in ‘Kamal Adwan’ | Massacres throughout Gaza | Jenin: PA Condemned – Day 443

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*