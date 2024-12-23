LIVE BLOG: Dying in ‘Kamal Adwan’ | Massacres throughout Gaza | Jenin: PA Condemned – Day 443

The Israeli occupation army requested the immediate evacuation of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip and contact with journalists inside the facility was lost.
The leader of the Ansarallah movement, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, said that Washington’s attacks will not stop their support for Gaza.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 45,259 Palestinians have been killed, and 107,627 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Tel Aviv Warns Abbas about Jenin
CHANNEL 14: Israel sent a warning to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas that the deadline for the mission carried out by the security services in the Jenin camp in the northern West Bank is approaching.
Death Toll in Mawasi Rises
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The death toll from the bombing carried out by Israeli drones on the tents of the displaced in the Al-Mawasi area (west of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip) has risen to seven.
Clashes in Yatma, near Nablus
AL-JAZEERA: Several Palestinians suffered from tear gas suffocation during clashes with Israeli occupation forces in the village of Yatma, south of Nablus in the West Bank.
50 Palestinians Killed on Sunday
MEDICAL SOURCES (to Al-Jazeera): At least 50 Palestinians were killed in Israeli raids on several areas in the Gaza Strip since dawn on Sunday.
Israel Blows Up Buildings near Nuseirat
AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation army blew up residential buildings northwest of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.
Israel Rejects WHO Request for Assistance in Gaza
WHO SPOKESWOMAN (to Al-Jazeera):
Most health services in the Gaza Strip have been destroyed.
We are trying to send medical missions, and the last mission was postponed from entering Gaza due to the bombing.
We ask the occupation authorities on a daily basis to come and help, but they refuse.
The occupation authorities reject our requests to enter to help in the Gaza Strip.
Child Killed in Nuseirat
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A child was killed by Israeli occupation forces’ fire inside a school housing displaced persons northwest of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.
Jenin Battalion to PA: Come to Your Senses
JENIN BATTALION:
The statements of the spokesman for the Authority’s security services against the resistance fighters are consistent with those of the official spokesman for the occupation army.
Our message to the soldiers in power: Come to your senses, we have warned you, and do not test our patience.
Since October 7, the Palestinian security services have killed 14 citizens outside the framework of the law, without accountability or supervision.
We have information that the Authority detained 237 of its soldiers who refused to participate in the operation in Jenin.Sun, Dec 22, 10:07 PM (Palestine Time)
Israel Targets Tents of Displaced People in Al-Mawasi
AL-JAZEERA: A number of Palestinians were injured when Israeli drones bombed tents housing displaced people in the Al Mawasi area in the southern Gaza Strip.Sun, Dec 22, 10:07 PM (Palestine Time)
Al-Quds Brigades Announce New Operation
AL-QUDS BRIGADES: One of our heroic martyrs managed to storm a Zionist troop carrier and carry out a qualitative operation by detonating a suicide bomb among the soldiers inside who had penetrated the entrance to the Al-Awda Towers in Beit Hanoun.
Sun, Dec 22, 10:07 PM (Palestine Time)
Killed in Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed and another was injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a tent housing displaced people in the Al Mawasi area, west of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.Sun, Dec 22, 10:07 PM (Palestine Time)
Three Israeli Soldiers Injured in Gaza
ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Three soldiers were wounded, one seriously, when an explosive device exploded in a tank in the Gaza Strip.Sun, Dec 22, 8:02 PM (Palestine Time)
Killed, Wounded in Khan Yunis
Israeli Soldier Seriously Injured in Central Gaza
ISRAELI ARMY SPOKESMAN: An Israeli army spokesman said that a reserve soldier was seriously wounded during fighting in the central Gaza Strip.Sun, Dec 22, 8:02 PM (Palestine Time)
Palestinians Trapped at Kamal Adwan Face Starvation
AL-JAZEERA: Palestinians trapped at the Kamal Adwan Hospital are at risk of starvation after all basic necessities of life are exhausted.Sun, Dec 22, 8:02 PM (Palestine Time)
Injured Israeli Soldiers Evacuated from Gaza
QNN: Palestinian news websites and pages published – quoting Israeli media – pictures of the evacuation of Israeli soldiers who were injured in battles in the Gaza Strip and were transferred to Israeli hospitals.
Sun, Dec 22, 6:10 PM (Palestine Time)
Netanyahu Threatens Ansarallah
NETANYAHU: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his government would act against the Houthis as it had acted forcefully against what he described as “terrorist arms of the Iranian axis of evil.”
Qassam Targets New Operation in Beit Hanoun
AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Our fighters targeted an Israeli troop carrier with a highly explosive device west of Beit Hanoun, north of the Gaza Strip.
All Wars Have Rules except in Gaza – UNRWA
UNRWA COMMISSIONER-GENERAL: Attacks on schools and hospitals in Gaza are becoming commonplace and the world should not get used to the sight. All wars have rules, except in Gaza, where all the rules were broken.
Ansarallah Announces Downing of F-18 Jet
ANSARALLAH MILITARY SPOKESMAN: Ansarallah military spokesman Yahya Saree said they had succeeded in thwarting an American-British attack on Yemen.
Three Killed in Israeli Bombing of Kamal Adwan
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Three Palestinians were killed and others wounded in the Israeli occupation’s targeting of the vicinity of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip.
Power Outage at Kamal Adwan
AL-JAZEERA: Power was cut off at Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza after the occupation bombed the generators.
Gaza Death Toll Rises
Incendiary Bombs at Kamal Adwan
AL-JAZEERA: The occupation forces are throwing incendiary bombs at a number of houses in the vicinity of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip.
Qassam Brigades Announce Operation in Jabaliya
AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Our Mujahideen managed to target a Zionist force of 9 soldiers who had taken refuge inside a house with a TBG shell, killing and wounding its members west of Jabaliya camp, north of the Gaza Strip.
PA Forces Member Killed in Jenin
AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian Authority security forces member was killed in clashes with the Palestinian Resistance in Jenin.
Medical Situation in Gaza ‘Catastrophic’
GAZA NGO NETWORK:
We asked the World Health Organization to look into the situation at Kamal Adwan Hospital.
The medical situation in the Gaza Strip is catastrophic.
Dr. Abu Safiya: We Hold the World Responsible
AL-JAZEERA: Kamal Adwan Hospital Director Dr. Hussam Abu Safia said that the Israeli occupation is bombing the hospital directly and without prior warning. He stated that the occupation informed them to evacuate the hospital within hours, holding the world responsible for what is happening there.
Killed, Wounded in Shejaiyya, Jabaliya
AL-JAZEERA:
Two Palestinians were killed and others wounded in artillery shelling targeting a gathering of Palestinians in the Shejaiyya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.
Two Palestinians were killed and others wounded as Israel targeted a gathering of Palestinians in Jabalia Al-Nazla, north of the Gaza Strip.
Five Killed in Jabaliya
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Five Palestinians, including four children, were killed in an Israeli bombardment of the Jabaliya al-Nazla area in the northern Gaza Strip.
Israeli Minister: No Settlements in Gaza
KAN (citing Israeli Minister of Regional Cooperation):
Settlement in Gaza will not return and is out of the question.
Priority should be given to returning the kidnapped people in one go and going for a comprehensive deal.
The Philadelphi axis must be kept under control.
Army Expands Operation in Northern Gaza
CHANNEL 12: The army is expanding its operation in the northern Gaza Strip and is dropping leaflets calling on residents of Beit Hanoun to evacuate.
Communication with Journalists inside Kamal Adwan Hospital is Cut Off
AL-JAZEERA: Contact with journalists inside Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip was lost.
Al-Houthi: Attacks Will Not Stop Our Support for Gaza
MOHAMMED ALI AL-HOUTHI: Washington’s attacks on Yemen are terrorist attacks that support the Israeli entity in exterminating the people of Gaza.
War in Gaza Must Stop – Lapid
KAN (citing Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid):
Netanyahu fears the fall of his government if the Gaza war ends, because his considerations are political.
There is nothing more to do in Gaza, the war must stop and the kidnapped must be returned.
Our kidnapped soldiers from Gaza must be returned, not interviews to sabotage the possibility of reaching a deal.
Exchange Deal May Be Reached in Two Weeks
CHANNEL 14 (citing Israeli officials): A swap deal might be reached by the end of the round of talks, but it would take two weeks or more.
96,000 Palestinians Ethnically Cleansed from Jabaliya – Haaretz
HAARETZ:
The Israeli army estimates that about 70% of the homes in the Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip have been completely demolished.
Israeli military data shows that it forced 96,000 Palestinians to leave the Jabaliya camp.
Netanyahu Made Arrangements to Pass Exchange Deal
ISRAEL HAYOM: Netanyahu made political calculations to gain support for the hostage deal within the government. Netanyahu assumes that the opposition of the religious Zionism ministers will not lead to their withdrawal from the government and finds it difficult to control Ben-Gvir.
Clashes in Tulkarm
AL-QUDS BRIGADES: Our fighters in the Tulkarm Battalion confronted the Israeli occupation forces that stormed the city.
Massacre in School Sheltering Displaced People
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Eight Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli air strike that targeted a school housing displaced people in the Al-Daraj neighborhood, east of Gaza City.
Two Killed in Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA: Two people were killed as a result of Israeli shelling of a residential apartment in the center of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.
Killed in Deir Al- Balah
AL-JAZEERA: Six Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombardment of a house in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.
US Airstrikes on Sanaa
US CENTRA COMMAND: We conducted airstrikes against a missile storage facility and a Houthi (Ansarallah – PC) command and control facility in Sana’a.
Israeli Raids on Nuseirat
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation aircraft launched raids on the north and west of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.
Shelling, Shooting at Al-Awda Hospital
AL-JAZEERA: Al Awda Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip is being subjected to gunfire and shelling by the Israeli army.
Al-Awda Hospital: Israeli Forces Target Patient Wards
AL-AWDA HOSPITAL: Israeli forces are shooting at the hospital’s patient rooms.
Kamal Adwan under Attack
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: The Israeli occupation army requested the immediate evacuation of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip.
