2 thoughts on ““The CHIPS Act is an important step to create the physical brain for digitalization” ~ Klaus Schwab WEF founder & Trans-humanist

  2. The bast*rds never stop. And just in time for Christmas they’re dishin’ double doses of trouble. They can take their chips and shove them where Santa won’t visit.

    I can’t fix Palestine, but maybe I can fix my heart, make it a little stronger so it can fight harder. Christmas music helps me do that. Yeah, I know we have to save ourselves, but here’s a unique version of a very famous song and one that I happen to love:

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xyB1g6TwJZ4

    .

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*