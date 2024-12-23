“The CHIPS Act is an important step to create the physical brain for digitalization”
~ Klaus Schwab
WEF founder & Trans-humanist pic.twitter.com/AYSnydWIWt
— Resist CBDC (@Resist_CBDC) December 22, 2024
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
“The CHIPS Act is an important step to create the physical brain for digitalization”
~ Klaus Schwab
WEF founder & Trans-humanist pic.twitter.com/AYSnydWIWt
— Resist CBDC (@Resist_CBDC) December 22, 2024
2 thoughts on ““The CHIPS Act is an important step to create the physical brain for digitalization” ~ Klaus Schwab WEF founder & Trans-humanist”
The only chips I’ll take are potato chips. Get thee behind me, DEMONS!!!
.
The bast*rds never stop. And just in time for Christmas they’re dishin’ double doses of trouble. They can take their chips and shove them where Santa won’t visit.
I can’t fix Palestine, but maybe I can fix my heart, make it a little stronger so it can fight harder. Christmas music helps me do that. Yeah, I know we have to save ourselves, but here’s a unique version of a very famous song and one that I happen to love:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xyB1g6TwJZ4
.