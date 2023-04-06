Liz Cheney Should Be Sued For Crimes Against Our Justice System by Kari Donovan

The Rhino-Left axis of evil in the United States, who refuse to respect ‘MAGA’ American’s civil liberties in order to bring about their political utopia of control has been exposed over and over again, and here is just one more example of how immoral, unethical and outright criminal their fantasies of dominating free Americans is really.

The events on Jan. 6th at the US Capitol, which swept up several innocent Americans for punishment as political prisoners in DC prisons at the hands of radical far leftist Muriel Bowser, was exposed by Fox News Tucker Carlson when he played footage from police cams on his show, that cleared at least one man who had been held as a prisoner for 14 months.

Since the clarifying footage was played, Carlson has followed up on one man’s plight, and what has happened to him now is just another example of how corrupt the Democrats are.

Carlson believes that Jacob Chansley, known by the moniker “QAnon Shaman,” should sue Liz Cheney “for the crime she committed against him and against our justice system.”

“The Biden administration is demanding that Chansley serve another six months in a halfway house just to make sure his life is destroyed,” Carlson reported recently.

“Let’s hope that when he finally gets out, he has the energy to sue Liz Cheney of UVA for the crime she committed against him and against our justice system,” Carlson added, going on further:

“Jacob Chansley often called the QAnon Shaman got out of prison yesterday. Chansley was the single most famous person arrested on January 6th. Video of him standing in costume on the floor of the senate played endlessly on cable news it made him a symbol of what they told us was an insurrection.”

“Former George W Bush advisor Steve Schmidt is a committed gun confiscationist, he claims to hate firearms but in the case of Jacob Chansley, Schdimt was strongly in favor of pulling the trigger,” the host said before he played a video of Schmidt calling for Chansley to be shot.

“Shoot him. On the basis of frothing media coverage like that Jacob Chansley spent more than two years behind bars. Earlier this month, we obtained video that had been hidden by the January 6th committee that proved Jacob Chansley did nothing wrong,” the host said.

“He was standing on the floor of the US Senate because Capitol Police led him there. Armed officers literally opened the door of the Senate and brought him inside. Jacob Chansley is not a criminal; Jacob Chansley is a political prisoner. Yet unfortunately, tonight, he remains one,” he said.

“The Biden administration demands that Chansley serve another six months in a halfway house to ensure his life is destroyed. Let’s hope that when he finally gets…

“For the record: Jake is out on schedule. I told him 16 months ago in our first conversation it would be Feb. or Mar. 2023. BOP math. I didn’t do anything extraordinary–this was always the schedule, I just understood it and could explain it to him. He was expecting 12 more mos,” he said.

“But this is why the trust level between us is solid. I told him the truth, and I told him what would happen. We made several decisions after long discussions. He’s exactly where we both expected he would be. The Tucker revelations are significant but Jake can’t get the time back,” the attorney said.

“Understanding the schedule, we agreed to not rush our next step. Let’s get accurate info on the videos, evaluate our options, then make a plan. I could have rushed it out and run to the cameras. But that wasn’t the right choice. If only his trial lawyer had done the same,” he said.

“Jake will make his thoughts known about all that has happened when it is the right time to do so,” he said.

I didn’t do anything extraordinary–this was always the schedule; I understood it and could explain it to him.

He was expecting 12 more mos.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is not bothered by criticism from Democrats and the mainstream media after he released over 40,000 hours of unseen footage from the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. McCarthy released the unseen footage to Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who spent several days airing footage on his program.

McCarthy has released the tapes in the media and is promising to give the public access to them after his team reviews all of the footage to address any potential security concerns, the Washington Times reported.

“This is the challenge. The Democrats told us it was only 14,000 hours of tapes, lo and behold, we take the majority and it’s 42,000 hours, so that would take me years to go all the way through,” McCarthy told reporters. “Yeah, I think the public should see what’s happened on them.”

“We’ve worked with the Capitol Police [to] tell us about [any] section that there was a problem. And that takes a long time. But we want to make sure everybody has the opportunity to come and see what they want,” he said. “So we’ve created the process to make that start happening.”