Massive Ukraine Press Release Exposes Entire Biden Crime Family

February 28th, 2022.

In a brand new 1+ hour long press conference, Interfax.com.au has just released a trove of information exposing the Biden Crime Family.

This has been entirely ignored by the MSM, but we’re covering it here.

What is Interfax? https://interfax.com/

According to Wikipedia it’s a Ukrainian News Agency the publishes in Ukrainian, Russian and English:

The Interfax-Ukraine News Agency (Ukrainian: Інтерфакс-Україна) is a Kyiv-based[1] Ukrainian news agency founded in 1992.[2] The company belongs to the Russian newsgroup Interfax Information Services.[3] The company publishes in Ukrainian, Russian, and English.[3]

The company owns a 50-seat press centre.[4]

In other words, it’s a real news organization even if you’ve never heard of it here in the USA.

And they just released an incredibly-detailed 70 minute press conference where they systematically and methodically exposed or threatened to expose all the secrets of the Biden Crime Family.

Watch here before it gets taken down.

Is this just a random invasion of Ukraine by Russia, or is there something more going on?

Trying to wipe some evidence clean?