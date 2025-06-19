Matt Gaetz, Dave Smith To Clash With Iranian Regime-Change Hawk

By Tyler Derden – Zerohedge

As missiles rain upon both Tel Aviv and Tehran on a nightly basis, the world is watching President Trump for whether the U.S. military will get involved. Neocons like Lindsey Graham have already pushed the goal posts from taking out Iran’s nuclear facilities to toppling the country’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.

Tonight, we gathered an Iran hawk — prominent author Robert Spencer — who supports Israel’s efforts to assassinate Khamenei and paired him with antiwar libertarian Dave Smith, for a debate hosted by former Congressman Matt Gaetz:

Visit the ZeroHedge homepage tonight at 7pm ET for our live Iranian Regime Change Debate.

Spencer has written well over 20 books bashing Islam (and one about “Why the ancient evil of antisemitism has returned—and how to counter it”) and has been historically well received in MAGA circles, earning praise from key figures like Steve Bannon.

Spencer’s numerous books.

Smith has been warning against war with Iran for months and recently apologized for voting for Trump due to the President’s hawkish pivot towards Iran. Smith on the Israel sneak attack:

According to Netanyahu and other sources, Trump had full prior knowledge of Israel’s attack and gave it his blessing while pretending to be negotiating with the Iranians as a cover.

If this is true, then the US is already at war with Iran as we facilitated an aggressive sneak attack by our “proxy” with our weapons.

Tucker Carlson (who I trust a hell of a lot more than Netanyahu) told Steve Bannon that he knows for a fact that this isn’t true. He claims that Witkoff and Trump were negotiating in good faith and wanted to avoid this war and reach an agreement.

If this is true, Trump is the most impotent bitch of a leader imaginable. He’s allowing one side of a war, who clearly wants to drag us in, to lie about our involvement while not correcting the record.

Either way, Trump has betrayed MAGA and every principle of America First. He is no longer worthy of any of our support. He probably never was.