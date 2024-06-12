Mayorkas is a dual Citizen with Israel and is in charge of Americas border and immigration
I wonder why he doesn't move to Israel and fight for open borders there? pic.twitter.com/dkk8V7iTIq
— Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) June 11, 2024
