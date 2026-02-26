Meanwhile, on Israeli national television: “Everyone in Gaza must die. They should all be left to starve to death, even children. I don’t care.”

Meanwhile, on Israeli national television: “Everyone in Gaza must die. They should all be left to starve to death, even children. I don’t care.” pic.twitter.com/ZtiezfP32Y — illuminatibot (@iluminatibot) February 25, 2026 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet



