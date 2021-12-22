5 thoughts on “Merry Christmas!

  4. Lol, love it. I bet it smells so good. Don’t make me go chop one down out here, we ain’t got that many. Merry Christmas to your family as well. Oh and by the way enjoy that candy cane I hear they are in short supply. ☃️

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*