Mexico-based cartels gearing up to flood America with up to one million illegal aliens after Biden opens the border by dropping Title 42 by JD Heyes

One of then-President Donald Trump’s most effective policies to secure the U.S.-Mexico border — other than the construction of his border wall — was Title 42, a health emergency policy put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic that authorized the immediate return of most migrants back to Mexico.

Ever since Joe Biden was installed in the White House, his handlers have been attempting to end the policy willy nilly, but they were thwarted by constitutionalists Trump and the then-GOP Senate majority put on the federal bench.

But eventually, Biden’s handlers found a way to ‘legally’ end the policy and it’s slated to go away in just a few short days.

When it does, the cartels in Mexico will unleash a flood of nearly 1 million migrants in a wave never before seen in the history of our country. And Biden could thwart that by keeping the policy in place, but his handlers won’t let him because they need the cheap labor for their corporate donors and investment vehicles.

“I just got off the phone with a county supervisor from my state, sits right on the border. They just had a briefing with the sector chiefs from San Diego through Yuma to Tucson, and they are told that there’s between 700,000 and a million people massing south of the border, that when Title 42 goes away, the cartels have planned to overwhelm the system,” Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) said during an appearance on Steve Bannon’s War Room earlier this week, according to American Military News.

Biggs said Customs and Border Protection (CBP) does not have enough resources or personnel to “keep them in detention and processing facilities.”

“When those facilities get full…they’re going to just take pictures. They’re not even going to do full-on processing. They’re going to take pictures. If we’re lucky fingerprints, [but] probably not even that,” Biggs warned. “And then they’re going to release them right into the local communities along the border.”

Which is the point, of course.

“It will be unlike anything we’ve ever seen,” Biggs added.

Biggs went on to say that CBP officials are telling locals, “I’m sorry. You’re screwed.”

During a congressional hearing in March, U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz testified that his agency does not have “operational control” over the nation’s borders, following months of a record surge in illegal ‘immigration’.

When Rep. Mark Green (R-Tenn.) asked Ortiz if the Department of Homeland Security had “operational control of our entire border,” Ortiz replied with a straightforward “No, sir.”

Ortiz’s statement contradicted that of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who claimed during a hearing in April that “we do” have operational control over the entire U.S. border.

However, both Ortiz and Mayorkas were shown the U.S. government’s technical definition of “operational control,” which specifies that it “means the prevention of all unlawful entries into the United States.”

American Military News added:

Title 42 refers to Title 42 of the U.S. Code, which confers the U.S. government with certain authorities in the name of public health, social welfare and civil rights. Under 42 U.S. Code § 265, the U.S. can block entry into the country by people coming from areas of known disease outbreaks.

President Donald Trump enacted 42 U.S. Code § 265 during the initial COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, which gave the U.S. the added ability to automatically expel people who crossed the border illegally.

The day Joe Biden was installed as president, he sat down at the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office and began signing a tower of executive orders, all of which were designed to quickly implement a far-left, anti-America first agenda.

That included several executive orders reversing the strict immigration and border enforcement policies that Donald Trump had implemented, all of which combined to produce the lowest levels of illegal immigration and the smuggling of dangerous drugs we’d seen in years.

Reelecting Biden and Democrats next year will literally mean the end of our nation as it was founded.

