In the wake of a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school in Uvalde, MSNBC wheeled on anti-gun fanatic Michael Moore who called for repealing the Second Amendment.
Moore asserted “We will not acknowledge that we are a violent people, to begin with. This country was birthed in violence with genocide of the native people at the barrel of a gun.”
He continued, “This country was built on the backs of slaves with a gun to their backs to build this country into the country that we got to have. We do not want to acknowledge or two original sins here that have a gun behind the ability behind our ability to become who we became.”
Moore then suggested “I think we need some really drastic action here,” before suggesting “a moratorium” on gun sales.
Then came the real kicker as he asked “Who will say on this network or on any other network in the next few days? It is time to repeal the Second Amendment”
“You cannot say that. Well, why not? Why not?” He continued, before using the argument that the founding fathers didn’t know what bullets were.
“I truly believe if Jefferson, Madison and Washington if they all knew that the bullet would be invented — some 50 years after our revolution, I don’t know if they would have written it that way,” Moore stated.
He added, “They didn’t even know what a bullet was. It didn’t exist until the 1830s. They had any idea that there would be this kind of carnage. You have to believe that the Founders of the country would not support it.”
Moore than admitted that he supports “all gun control legislation. Not sensible gun control legislation,” adding “We don’t need the sensible stuff. We need the hard-core stuff that is going to protect ourselves and our children.”
Watch the video here: Summit News
7 thoughts on “Michael Moore Calls For Scrapping Second Amendment”
And man, he looks at history through a fogged up lens.
I remember in the early days when he first came out strong as anti-gun; then he got caught traveling with 6 bodyguards. Ha!!! Busted royally.
The police have no issue using force, except when it would put them at risk.
The police have no duty to protect, so they formed a perimeter and waited, just like Columbine
This is not a gun problem , the ones who wear bullet proof vests and are armed to the teeth daily provided the attacker an hour of time to do whatever he wanted to do, he could have done this with a pocket knife
using this possibly planned event as an excuse to ban firearms , rather than point the finger at the real problem..–>the worthless agents of the state.., this puts we the people at an ever increasing disadvantage to this authoritarian EFIO..and none of us should ever stand for that , Its time folks , its time for We the People to stand and be counted ..because the war has arrived even if you ignored it
now , if this is all a FF.. and or a child abduction op, that obviously the “authorities” were in on .. either way , we better get a handle on it NOW!
Oh and now M Moore sounds off .. well pal , the open border, the defunding the police, the no cash bail, and releasing thousands of violent criminals and allowing more to cross our border , well they really want you to know that they’re really concerned about gun crimes now …go suck a fish hook you bitch