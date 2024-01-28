Ministry of Health in Gaza: 26,083 Palestinians killed and 64,487 wounded due to Zionist aggression

By YPA

GAZA, Jan. 26 (YPA) – The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that Israeli occupation forces committed 19 new massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, claiming the lives of 183 civilians and wounding 377 others in the past 24 hours.

The Ministry said in a brief statement on Friday, which marks the 112th day of the Israeli aggression, that a big number of other victims are still under the rubble and on the roads, as Israeli troops are preventing ambulance and civil defense crews from reaching them.

The death toll as a result of the Israeli ongoing aggression on Gaza since October 7 has risen to 26,083 martyrs while the wounded number surged to 64,487.

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation forces continue to launch hundreds of airstrikes, artillery shelling, and other kinds of war crimes throughout the Gaza Strip.