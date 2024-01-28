Thousands of right-wing Jews are preparing to repopulate the Gaza Strip after the war

By Transition News

According to the Times of Israel, a conference on “Jewish settlement in Gaza” will take place in Jerusalem on Sunday. “Gaza City will be Jewish,” said the leader of the settler movement, Daniella Weiss.

Thousands of right-wing Jewish activists are preparing to repopulate the Gaza Strip after the war , according to the Times of Israel . A movement supported by government ministers, leading Knesset members and thousands of activists is planning to establish Israeli settlements in the Gaza Strip.

A conference with more than 3,000 participants on the topic of “Jewish settlement in Gaza” will take place in Jerusalem on Sunday, according to the portal. Likud ministers, including Miki Zohar and Haim Katz, as well as members of other right-wing extremist parties would speak.

The organizers, including the head of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, and the head of the settlers’ movement, Daniella Weiss, would plan to create settlements in the north of the Gaza Strip and in Gaza City itself.

Weiss had already declared in December that Gaza had to be “erased so that the settlers could see the sea” ( we reported ). She also advocates for the establishment and planning of illegal outposts in the West Bank. She made it clear to the Times of Israel’s Hebrew-language sister site , Zman Israel :

“Gaza City [also in the northern Gaza Strip] will be Jewish. We do not have a legal problem in the north of the Gaza Strip because we inquired and found that the area there was never under Egyptian sovereignty.

According to the Times of Israel , the idea of ​​repopulating Gaza contradicts the Israeli government’s official policy. Netanyahu has stated that Israel will not remain in the Gaza Strip after the war, but will retain general security control.

According to the portal, the pressure for renewed settlement comes not only from the Likud party, but also from members of other coalition parties.